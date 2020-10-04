Advertisement

Man breaks into home, punches elderly man in the face

**FULLSCREEN***} GAINESVILLE POLICE ARRESTED CHARLES GRIFFITH YESTERDAY AFTER HE BROKE INTO THE VICTIMS HOME AND GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH THEM. GRIFFITH THEN PUNCHED THE VICTIM IN THE FACE, KNOCKING THEM OVER. **FULLSCREEN***} GAINESVILLE POLICE ARRESTED CHARLES GRIFFITH YESTERDAY AFTER HE BROKE INTO THE VICTIMS HOME AND GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH THEM. GRIFFITH THEN PUNCHED THE VICTIM IN THE FACE, KNOCKING THEM OVER.
**FULLSCREEN***} GAINESVILLE POLICE ARRESTED CHARLES GRIFFITH YESTERDAY AFTER HE BROKE INTO THE VICTIMS HOME AND GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH THEM. GRIFFITH THEN PUNCHED THE VICTIM IN THE FACE, KNOCKING THEM OVER. **FULLSCREEN***} GAINESVILLE POLICE ARRESTED CHARLES GRIFFITH YESTERDAY AFTER HE BROKE INTO THE VICTIMS HOME AND GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WITH THEM. GRIFFITH THEN PUNCHED THE VICTIM IN THE FACE, KNOCKING THEM OVER.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -a North-Central Florida man is behind bars after police said he hit a 73-year-old man in the face.

According to Gainesville Police, 30-year-old Charles Griffith broke into another mans home. Griffith and the man then got into an argument over a debt that Griffith claims the other man owes him.

Griffith then punched the man in the face, hitting him around his left eye.

At the time of the incident, the victim was on the phone with another person, who heard the argument and came over to the house. Griffith then pulled a knife on the two people and threatened to kill them.

Griffith is charged with aggravated assault and armed burglary. He’s currently in the Alachua Co. jail.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Wreck in Alachua Co. sends two people to hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The crash cut a power pole in half

News

The 5th annual All American Veteran's Memorial music festival

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff

Local

Pair of Gainesville men arrested for armed robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Two men in Gainesville are charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault..

Local

Art gallery stays online

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

Local

Local art gallery stays virtual

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Local art gallery to stay online

News

Local Music Festival raises money for Memorial

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The All American Veterans Memorial hosted its 5th annual music festival.

Local

Political rallies take place across north-central Florida

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The November election is exactly a month away, and various groups are holding rally's across north-central Florida. People showed their support for the two major-party presidential candidates in Bradford and Marion county on Saturday.

Local

A “new normal” Gator football game day experience

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The first gator football home game of the season looked different than any before with no tailgating and fewer fans in the streets.

News

Alachua County Celebrates the Life of Cora P. Roberson

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
Cora P. Roberson was laid to rest Saturday morning and remembered by friends and family.