Man breaks into home, punches elderly man in the face

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -a North-Central Florida man is behind bars after police said he hit a 73-year-old man in the face.

According to Gainesville Police, 30-year-old Charles Griffith broke into another mans home. Griffith and the man then got into an argument over a debt that Griffith claims the other man owes him.

Griffith then punched the man in the face, hitting him around his left eye.

At the time of the incident, the victim was on the phone with another person, who heard the argument and came over to the house. Griffith then pulled a knife on the two people and threatened to kill them.

Griffith is charged with aggravated assault and armed burglary. He’s currently in the Alachua Co. jail.

