Pair of Gainesville men arrested for armed robbery

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua Co. Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested a pair of men in Gainesville Saturday after robbing another man.

Deputies responded to a call on NW 6th Ave, where the victim said Trevarios Oliver and Darius Stackhouse confronted him.

According to deputies, one of men placed a gun to the victims head and took his backpack that had an I-phone and $200 in it.

The victim tried getting his belongings back and was pistol whipped in the ribs.

Deputies caught Oliver and Stackhouse less than a mile away.

Both men are charged with aggravated battery and robbery.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.