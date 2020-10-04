Wreck in Alachua Co. sends two people to hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Alachua Co. put two people in the hospital Sunday morning.

According to Alachua Co. Fire Rescue, a car hit a power pole on E. University Ave. near Newman’s Lake shortly after 1:30 am.

When crews arrived, the pole was cut in half.

Three people were in the car, and two were sent to a local trauma center in critical condition.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.