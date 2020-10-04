Wreck in Alachua Co. sends two people to hospital
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Alachua Co. put two people in the hospital Sunday morning.
According to Alachua Co. Fire Rescue, a car hit a power pole on E. University Ave. near Newman’s Lake shortly after 1:30 am.
When crews arrived, the pole was cut in half.
Three people were in the car, and two were sent to a local trauma center in critical condition.
