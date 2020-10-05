ASO: Gainesville man arrested, charged with aggravated animal cruelty against puppy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after the Alachua County Sheriff’s office says he repeatedly abused a puppy in his care.

Jeremiah Nelson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty against a puppy on Sunday.

Multiple witnesses came forward during the investigation. According to the arrest report, one witness told deputies that Nelson threw the puppy from his apartment by the neck. Others stated Nelson claimed to have thrown the puppy against a wall and to feed her “nothing but oatmeal and rice.” Another witness said he heard yelping and later, Nelson admitted to beating and throwing the puppy across his apartment.

A woman, who Nelson asked to watch the puppy, told detectives that she noticed the dog was losing weight, was sick, had worms, as well as had bald patches, scabs, and swelling.

When the puppy was purchased from Nelson and taken to a pet clinic for care, the veterinarian stated the puppy’s condition was consistent with neglect or abuse.

The veterinarian began treatment for the puppy.

