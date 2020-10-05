Advertisement

ASO: Gainesville man arrested, charged with aggravated animal cruelty against puppy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after the Alachua County Sheriff’s office says he repeatedly abused a puppy in his care.

Jeremiah Nelson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty against a puppy on Sunday.

Multiple witnesses came forward during the investigation. According to the arrest report, one witness told deputies that Nelson threw the puppy from his apartment by the neck. Others stated Nelson claimed to have thrown the puppy against a wall and to feed her “nothing but oatmeal and rice.” Another witness said he heard yelping and later, Nelson admitted to beating and throwing the puppy across his apartment.

A woman, who Nelson asked to watch the puppy, told detectives that she noticed the dog was losing weight, was sick, had worms, as well as had bald patches, scabs, and swelling.

When the puppy was purchased from Nelson and taken to a pet clinic for care, the veterinarian stated the puppy’s condition was consistent with neglect or abuse.

The veterinarian began treatment for the puppy.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Man arrested for animal cruelty

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bowden says he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some self-massage tips.

News

Deadline to register to vote is Monday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The general election is 29 days away, which means Monday is your last chance to register, if you haven’t already.

Latest News

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Week Ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

DIXIE FATAL CRASH

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

FATAL MARION CRASH

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

Crime

TWO PEOPLE ARE RECOVERING AFTER A CRASH IN ALACHUA OCUNTY SENT THEM TO THE HOSPITAL TODAY.

Updated: 18 hours ago