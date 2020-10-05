Breast Cancer Awareness: When and how often should you get screened?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, TV20 is teaming up with Gainesville’s medical experts to give you the latest on recommendations, advice, and information.

While the month may be one of awareness, breast cancer is a disease that affects women and men year-round. Experts at North Florida Regional Medical Center say the best way to stay aware, is to stay informed. According to surgeon and Director of Florida Breast Cancer, Dr. Tina Lam, the best way to do that is to stay up to date on recommendations, screening, and risk factors.

“The one message I really want to get out there is that breast screening is important because breast cancer is actually treatable ... and the earlier you find the disease, the more likely it is that we will be able to cure the cancer ... and usually with less intervention the earlier we find it,” Lam said.

A big factor taken into consideration for when and how often to get screened is based on your risk factor.

"When we initially look to assess risk … we look at 'do you have any family history? Have you had any biopsies that have shown some abnormal or atypical cells? Have you had radiation to your chest while you were a child? Do you have a known inherited mutation?”

If you’re considered to be at average risk, they suggest you start annual mammograms around age 40.

If you’re considered to be high risk (for example: one of your parents was diagnosed with breast cancer), they suggest you start screening at 25 years old with MRI’s.

If you have family history of it (for example: your grandmother or aunt had it), they suggest you start mammograms around age 30.

According to North Florida Regional Medical Center, if one or more of the following factors apply to you, you may be at a high risk for developing breast cancer:

Absence of breastfeeding

First menstrual cycle before 13 years old

High proportion of dense breast tissue instead of fatty tissue

Increased exposure to estrogen

Menopause after 51 years old

Overweight, particularly after menopause

Pregnancy after 30 years old or no pregnancy at all

Previous breast biopsy results that indicated atypical hyperplasia, lobular carcinoma in situ or radial scar formation

Previous breast exposure to radiation therapy prior to 30 years old

Previous personal history of breast cancer or other abnormalities in the breast tissue

Prolonged use of hormone replacement therapy

These recommendations can possibly change from year to year-- and even doctor to doctor.

“I think there is a confusion from not only the woman-- because they’ve heard like five different guidelines-- but also confusion amongst the doctors. I think if the woman have any confusion, they could come see us and we will help them through that whole process," Lam said.

Lam said, because the information surrounding breast cancer is always changing and updating, educating yourself is the most important thing to do.

"Especially during this time of the pandemic and job losses and everything else that’s been going on … women tend to do a lot for everybody else --like taking care of everybody else --so October is an opportunity to remind themselves that they need to make sure they take care of themselves so they can still take care of everyone else.”

