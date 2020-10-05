Advertisement

‘COPS’ resumes production months after TV show’s cancellation

The TV show 'COPS' has resumed production.
The TV show 'COPS' has resumed production.(KAIT-TV)
By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Sheriff in Washington state has confirmed it is allowing film crews for the television show “COPS” to ride along with deputies months after the show was canceled.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office announced two “COPS” film crews are traveling with deputies from September through November.

“Shows like ‘COPS’ highlight the work of law enforcement. They show, even for a few minutes, what the men and women out protecting our communities deal with day in and day out,” Sheriff Ozzie D. Knezovich said.

The sheriff’s office said it has had a longstanding relationship with the television show and its production company, Langley Productions.

While “COPS” has resumed filming in the U.S., it appears the episodes are being created for international audiences only. A Langley Productions spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter the episodes are being filmed for countries that still air the reality show.

The show aired on FOX for 25 years before moving to Spike TV in 2013. The show remained on the channel when it was rebranded as the Paramount Network. The channel announced the show’s cancelation in May amid national protests against police following the death of George Floyd.

A&E also canceled its popular television show “Live PD” during the aftermath of Floyd’s death.

