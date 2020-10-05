Crash in Dixie Co. leaves two people dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two people are dead after a crash in Dixie Co.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a car traveling north on Hwy 349 Sunday morning tried passing another vehicle in the southbound lane near north-east 484th Ave.

The driver failed to get over in time for a car going southbound and hit them head-on.

The drivers of both cars died. Both of them were from Seminole city, Fl.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.