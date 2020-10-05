Advertisement

Crash in Dixie Co. leaves two people dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two people are dead after a crash in Dixie Co.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a car traveling north on Hwy 349 Sunday morning tried passing another vehicle in the southbound lane near north-east 484th Ave.

The driver failed to get over in time for a car going southbound and hit them head-on.

The drivers of both cars died. Both of them were from Seminole city, Fl.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crash in Marion Co. leaves a man dead

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pick up truck t-boned a car on US Hwy 41

News

Week Ahead

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Local

The Week Ahead: What stories you need to watch for this week

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the stories you need to watch out for this week.

News

DIXIE FATAL CRASH

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

News

FATAL MARION CRASH

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

A blessing of animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Pets were blessed in honor of St. Francis who is celebrated on October 4th and was known for his love of plants and animals.

Local

Ocala CEP

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Local charity auction goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Despite being virtual, the event had plenty to bid on.

Local

A LOCAL AUCTION IS MOVING ONLINE THIS YEAR.

Updated: 5 hours ago