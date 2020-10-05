Crash in Dixie Co. leaves two people dead
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two people are dead after a crash in Dixie Co.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a car traveling north on Hwy 349 Sunday morning tried passing another vehicle in the southbound lane near north-east 484th Ave.
The driver failed to get over in time for a car going southbound and hit them head-on.
The drivers of both cars died. Both of them were from Seminole city, Fl.
