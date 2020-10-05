Crash in Marion Co. leaves a man dead

Marion Co., Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion Co. left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car traveled through along SW 93rd Lane RD. and through the intersection with U.S. Hwy 41, when a pick-up truck t-boned them.

The 77-year old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger of the car is in critical condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered no injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.