Crash in Marion Co. leaves a man dead
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Marion Co., Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion Co. left one person dead Sunday afternoon.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car traveled through along SW 93rd Lane RD. and through the intersection with U.S. Hwy 41, when a pick-up truck t-boned them.
The 77-year old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger of the car is in critical condition.
The driver of the pick-up truck suffered no injuries.
