Advertisement

Crash in Marion Co. leaves a man dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion Co., Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion Co. left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car traveled through along SW 93rd Lane RD. and through the intersection with U.S. Hwy 41, when a pick-up truck t-boned them.

The 77-year old driver of the car was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger of the car is in critical condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck suffered no injuries.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Crash in Dixie Co. leaves two people dead

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A driver didn't get out of the southbound lane in time and hit another car head on.

News

Week Ahead

Updated: 43 minutes ago

Local

The Week Ahead: What stories you need to watch for this week

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Here are the stories you need to watch out for this week.

News

DIXIE FATAL CRASH

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Latest News

News

FATAL MARION CRASH

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

AJ Evening Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

A blessing of animals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
Pets were blessed in honor of St. Francis who is celebrated on October 4th and was known for his love of plants and animals.

Local

Ocala CEP

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Local charity auction goes virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Despite being virtual, the event had plenty to bid on.

Local

A LOCAL AUCTION IS MOVING ONLINE THIS YEAR.

Updated: 5 hours ago