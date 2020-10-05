Deadline to register to vote is Monday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The general election is 29 days away, which means Monday is your last chance to register, if you haven’t already.

There are a couple of ways you can register. You can do so in person at the supervisor of elections office or online.

To submit an online application, you’ll need your Florida ID and last four digits of your social security number.

Marion County Supervisor of Elections, Wesley Wilcox, said the upcoming election on November 3 is one of the most important elections to participate in, but registering to vote is just the first step.

“If you’re not registered you have no opportunity to have a say in your your government so please get registered to vote,” Wilcox said. “Just because you register to vote, if you don’t fulfill that opportunity of actually casting the ballot, you’ve wasted a little bit of time so get registered and then, personal preference, is vote by mail.”

For those choosing to vote by mail this year, be sure to request your ballot by October 24 and send it back in by October 27.

Drop box locations are available 24/7 outside of the supervisor of elections office until 7pm on election day.

Early voting will take place from October 19 through November 2.

Registered Florida voters will be able to update their information through election day.

