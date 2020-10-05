FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Legendary Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for coronavirus.

WCTV spoke to Bowden directly to confirm this news. Bowden tells our news partners, WCTV, he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

He says he is feeling okay.

Bowden says he plans on getting tested again Monday. Bowden is 90 years-old.

Bowden is FSU’s all-time winningest football coach in school history, with two national championships and more than 300 victories across 34 seasons.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.