Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s a rare genetic disorder that affects 1 in 50,000 children. One of those children just happened to be from Gainesville.

Keely Rees was born on July 15 2018, but just 6 weeks after birth, she was diagnosed with Peroxisomal Biogenesis Disorder - Zellweger Spectrum Disorder (PBD-ZSD). The family says the doctors at UF Health Shands had never even heard of the disorder.

Keely battled the disease for almost two years, but ultimately passed away in May of this year. After Keely’s passing in May, the family built her a memorial garden in their backyard, but they wanted to do more, so they reached out to Governor Desantis.

“I submitted a proclamation to Governor Desantis," says Katina Rees, Keely’s mom. “And we finally got approval literally four days ago for October 5th being Peroxisomal Awareness Day in the state of Florida.”

The Rees family says they plan to continue advocating for awareness of the disorder.

“We do see the possibility for advancing," says Chris Rees, Keely’s dad. "Not even maybe just for a cure but for a better quality of life and that’s what we really wanted for Keely when she was here.”

Katina and Chris are also asking people to light a candle Monday for Keely and and the other children affected by PBD-ZSD.

