Advertisement

Invasive snail species found in Florida, University of Florida IFAS researchers aid in study

The invasive horntail snail was found in Miami-Dade County but originally comes from southeast Asia, being a well known pest in India that feeds on a wide variety of commercial crops.
The invasive horntail snail was found in Miami-Dade County but originally comes from southeast Asia, being a well known pest in India that feeds on a wide variety of commercial crops.(FDACS)
By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new species of snail has been found in Florida-- and its not good.

The invasive horntail snail was found in Miami-Dade County but originally comes from southeast Asia, being a well known pest in India that feeds on a wide variety of commercial crops, including lettuce, beans, yams and other vegetation and plants.

According to the the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), this is the first time the snail has been found in the United States.

A press release sent from FDACS said that a gastropod enthusiast in Coconut Grove discovered the snail and sent it to the University of Florida for identification.

An investigation by FDACS Division of Plant Industry found multiple positive sites with the snail in Miami-Dade County. The press release states that, “FDACS-DPI is treating all properties within the affected areas and continues to trace the origin and forward movement of the snail to stop the spread of this significant pest and protect Florida’s agriculture industry.”

UF I-FAS researchers said there are concerns for some of the plants that grow in Florida and that the snail can increase its population in a short period of time.

The invasive horntail snail was found in Miami-Dade County but originally comes from southeast Asia, being a well known pest in India that feeds on a wide variety of commercial crops.
The invasive horntail snail was found in Miami-Dade County but originally comes from southeast Asia, being a well known pest in India that feeds on a wide variety of commercial crops.(FDACS)

I-FAS Assistant Research Scientist, Alexandra Revynthi said that the snail is about the size of a dime and is brown, with a small horn at the end of it’s tail.  

“This pest in particular likes to feed decomposed leaves and debris so maintaining a clean sanitized environment where the snails can not find a place to hide like cracks and crevices on the wall or logs, decomposed materials in general, it can help us to create this unfavorable environment for the establishment of this pest,” Revynthi said.

The snails are active at night between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Gloves are advised when handling the snail.

If you find this snail, contact the FDACS at 1-888-397-1517.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Panda Watch: It’s a boy!

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
After a DNA swab, the Smithsonian National Zoo can now reveal that the baby panda cub is a boy.

News

Lake City Police respond to two shots fired incidents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police is still looking for answers after responding to two shots fired incidents in the city over the weekend

News

Search warrant for child pornography leads to arrest in Bradford County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Kenneth Flournoy was arrested on Monday morning after the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant for the 36-year-old’s residence for child pornography.

News

FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bowden says he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Latest News

Crime

ASO: Gainesville man arrested, charged with aggravated animal cruelty against puppy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Jeremiah Nelson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty against a puppy on Sunday.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some self-massage tips.

News

Deadline to register to vote is Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The general election is 29 days away, which means Monday is your last chance to register, if you haven’t already.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Week Ahead

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

DIXIE FATAL CRASH

Updated: 17 hours ago