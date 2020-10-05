Invasive snail species found in Florida, University of Florida IFAS researchers aid in study

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new species of snail has been found in Florida-- and its not good.

The invasive horntail snail was found in Miami-Dade County but originally comes from southeast Asia, being a well known pest in India that feeds on a wide variety of commercial crops, including lettuce, beans, yams and other vegetation and plants.

According to the the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), this is the first time the snail has been found in the United States.

A press release sent from FDACS said that a gastropod enthusiast in Coconut Grove discovered the snail and sent it to the University of Florida for identification.

An investigation by FDACS Division of Plant Industry found multiple positive sites with the snail in Miami-Dade County. The press release states that, “FDACS-DPI is treating all properties within the affected areas and continues to trace the origin and forward movement of the snail to stop the spread of this significant pest and protect Florida’s agriculture industry.”

UF I-FAS researchers said there are concerns for some of the plants that grow in Florida and that the snail can increase its population in a short period of time.

I-FAS Assistant Research Scientist, Alexandra Revynthi said that the snail is about the size of a dime and is brown, with a small horn at the end of it’s tail.

“This pest in particular likes to feed decomposed leaves and debris so maintaining a clean sanitized environment where the snails can not find a place to hide like cracks and crevices on the wall or logs, decomposed materials in general, it can help us to create this unfavorable environment for the establishment of this pest,” Revynthi said.

The snails are active at night between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. Gloves are advised when handling the snail.

If you find this snail, contact the FDACS at 1-888-397-1517.

