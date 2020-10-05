Advertisement

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers from coronavirus

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Democratic presidential nominee made his second trip to Florida in a little over two weeks on Monday.

National Politics

Biden talks about voter registration in Florida

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
Biden says the Haitian community can determine the outcome of the election.

Coronavirus

Trump leaves hospital, exhorts nation don’t fear virus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By JILL COLVIN, STEVE PEOPLES and ZEKE MILLER
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after President Donald Trump’s diagnosis.

News

Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By AJ Willy
Keely Rees died from the disease in May of 2020. Now her family is raising awareness for the rare disorder.

News

3rd Party Candidates: Spoilers or Saviors?

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you are not happy with choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters have at least five other choices this November.

Latest News

News

Severity of Domestic Violence Increasing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lockdowns and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The shelters now are reporting an increase in the severity of abuse.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

News

Ocala Fire Rescue helps educate families on kitchen fire prevention

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

News

Invasive snail species found in Florida, University of Florida IFAS researchers aid in study

Updated: 1 hours ago