Kyle Trask seeks win at Kyle Field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Long before he started lighting up SEC defenses, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask grew up in Manvel, Texas, about a two hour drive from College Station. Trask’s parents and several other family members are proud Aggie alumni, and even saw fit to name their son Kyle, after Texas A&M’s home field. Trask and the Gators will play there as visitors this Saturday.

