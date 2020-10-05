Advertisement

Kyle Trask seeks win at Kyle Field

Florida visits Texas A&M Sat. at noon
By Kevin Wells
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Long before he started lighting up SEC defenses, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask grew up in Manvel, Texas, about a two hour drive from College Station. Trask’s parents and several other family members are proud Aggie alumni, and even saw fit to name their son Kyle, after Texas A&M’s home field. Trask and the Gators will play there as visitors this Saturday.

