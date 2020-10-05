Advertisement

Lake City Police respond to two shots fired incidents

Police Tape FPD
Police Tape FPD(KVLY)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police is still looking for answers after responding to two shots fired incidents in the city over the weekend

On Saturday at 10:00 p.m., LCPD responded to the area of Lake Desoto after reports of three gun shots. When officers arrived on the scene, they met with deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s office, who said they noticed a silver vehicle leaving the area at high speed.

After trying to follow the vehicle, the car was eventually found parked at NE Leon Street, where a female was standing outside. After first attempting to tell officers that the officers heard fireworks and not gun shots, the woman changed her story. According to LCPD, the woman said that while riding in the car with her mom and her mom’s boyfriend, the two began to argue. During the argument, the unidentified boyfriend fired three times into the air and then tossed the gun. The woman told police she then picked up the gun and placed it under the passenger seat.

The witness told investigators that her mother went to Club Rodeo, while the boyfriend ran off. The police did not locate the mother at the club and have yet to find the boyfriend.

Earlier on Saturday, a man told police that his car was struck with a bullet when he was heading east on Wright Street. According to the victim, there was a group of individuals standing on the side of the road. When he passed the group, a bullet hit the back passenger door causing glass to shatter. He says he lost control of the car and struck the curb, causing minor damage to the wheel.

Anyone with information about either incidents is asked to call the Lake City Police Department.

