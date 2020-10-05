Advertisement

Midtown bar closed to due violating COVID regulations

Lit at Midtown has been forced to close its doors.
Lit at Midtown has been forced to close its doors.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bar in Midtown is now closed after being shut down by the City of Gainesville on Sunday.

Lit at Midtown has been forced to close its doors. Sunday night the city closed down the restaurant and bar for violation of occupancy limits set by fire code and for failure to maintain proper egress. The city received numerous emails and social media posts with concerns from neighbors about blatant neglect of public health protocols in the downtown and midtown areas.

While the city’s enforcement of COVID-specific regulations have been severely hindered by the governor’s executive order, posted occupancy limits and other code violations are being strictly enforced.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search warrant for child pornography leads to arrest in Bradford County

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Kenneth Flournoy was arrested on Monday morning after the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant for the 36-year-old’s residence for child pornography.

Local

Peaceful Paths hosts virtual silent auction

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Peaceful Paths began their 19th annual “Guest Chef” event on Monday, which is an event that benefits survivors of domestic abuse.

News

FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bowden says he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Crime

ASO: Gainesville man arrested, charged with aggravated animal cruelty against puppy

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Jeremiah Nelson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty against a puppy on Sunday.

Latest News

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some self-massage tips.

News

Deadline to register to vote is Monday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The general election is 29 days away, which means Monday is your last chance to register, if you haven’t already.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Crash in Marion Co. leaves a man dead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pick up truck t-boned a car on US Hwy 41

Local

Crash in Dixie Co. leaves two people dead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A driver didn't get out of the southbound lane in time and hit another car head on.

News

Week Ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago