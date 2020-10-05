Midtown bar closed to due violating COVID regulations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bar in Midtown is now closed after being shut down by the City of Gainesville on Sunday.

Lit at Midtown has been forced to close its doors. Sunday night the city closed down the restaurant and bar for violation of occupancy limits set by fire code and for failure to maintain proper egress. The city received numerous emails and social media posts with concerns from neighbors about blatant neglect of public health protocols in the downtown and midtown areas.

While the city’s enforcement of COVID-specific regulations have been severely hindered by the governor’s executive order, posted occupancy limits and other code violations are being strictly enforced.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.