Ocala Fire Rescue helps educate families on kitchen fire prevention

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s Fire Prevention Week and Ocala Fire Rescue wants to make sure your family knows how to prevent fires in your home.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries.

Normally during Fire Prevention Week, OFR staff members visit schools to help kids learn about fire prevention, but this year will be different due to COVID-19.

They will be handing out bags with activity booklets, and other information for parents to share with their children at home.

This year’s theme is ‘serve up fire safety in the kitchen.’

“The number one cause of fires in the home, all across the United States, are kitchen fires, which is something we don’t think of very often even though it’s something we do every single day. Distractions are at every single corner, so we want to make sure that you’re very present when you’re cooking, by that I mean that you are paying your complete attention, not using any type of substance or not even being sleepy because you can easily forget that you’re cooking,” OFR Public Relations Officer, Ashley Lopez said.

When TV20 spoke to Lopez, 12 different daycares and schools within Marion County had reached out for more information on Fire Prevention Week and to receive ‘goodie bags’ filled with information for children and their parents.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

