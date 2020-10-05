Panda Watch: It’s a boy!
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - The mood is no longer tense.
After a DNA swab, the Smithsonian National Zoo can now reveal that the baby panda cub is a boy.
The cub was born last month at the zoo.
Vets say that the panda is healthy and strong. On the Zoo’s website, zookeepers used a painting created by the cub’s father - Tian Tian for the gender reveal .
You can read updates and watch the cub with its mom Mei Xiang on the zoo’s giant panda cam RIGHT HERE.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.