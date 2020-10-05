Panda Watch: It’s a boy!

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - The mood is no longer tense.

After a DNA swab, the Smithsonian National Zoo can now reveal that the baby panda cub is a boy.

The cub was born last month at the zoo.

Vets say that the panda is healthy and strong. On the Zoo’s website, zookeepers used a painting created by the cub’s father - Tian Tian for the gender reveal .

You can read updates and watch the cub with its mom Mei Xiang on the zoo’s giant panda cam RIGHT HERE.

