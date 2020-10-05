Advertisement

Panda Watch: It’s a boy!

The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s 6-week-old giant panda cub is a male.
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo’s 6-week-old giant panda cub is a male.(The Smithsonian’s National Zoo)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - The mood is no longer tense.

After a DNA swab, the Smithsonian National Zoo can now reveal that the baby panda cub is a boy.

The cub was born last month at the zoo.

Vets say that the panda is healthy and strong. On the Zoo’s website, zookeepers used a painting created by the cub’s father - Tian Tian for the gender reveal .

You can read updates and watch the cub with its mom Mei Xiang on the zoo’s giant panda cam RIGHT HERE.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Invasive snail species found in Florida, University of Florida IFAS researchers aid in study

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Julia Laude
A new species of snail has been found in Florida-- and its not good.

News

Lake City Police respond to two shots fired incidents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Lake City Police is still looking for answers after responding to two shots fired incidents in the city over the weekend

News

Search warrant for child pornography leads to arrest in Bradford County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Kenneth Flournoy was arrested on Monday morning after the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant for the 36-year-old’s residence for child pornography.

News

FSU legend Bobby Bowden tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Bowden says he tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital last week.

Latest News

Crime

ASO: Gainesville man arrested, charged with aggravated animal cruelty against puppy

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Jeremiah Nelson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty against a puppy on Sunday.

Health

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness have some self-massage tips.

News

Deadline to register to vote is Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The general election is 29 days away, which means Monday is your last chance to register, if you haven’t already.

News

Gainesville Health and Fitness: Post-Workout Recovery

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Week Ahead

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

DIXIE FATAL CRASH

Updated: 17 hours ago