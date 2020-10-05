Advertisement

Peaceful Paths hosts virtual silent auction

Peaceful Paths began their 19th annual “Guest Chef” event on Monday, which is an event that benefits survivors of domestic abuse.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Peaceful Paths began their 19th annual “Guest Chef” event on Monday, which is an event that benefits survivors of domestic abuse.

This year due to the pandemic, Peaceful Paths will host a virtual silent auction instead of an in-person event with food and chefs. The auction will include items like art, baskets, trips, spirits and raffles. The auction will include roughly 80 items the public can bid on. You can register to bid and make donations at guestchefgainesville.com.

“We’re really excited to be able to offer these items knowing that all the funds raised are going directly into our client services and operations," said Dr. Theresa Beachy, the Executive Director of Peaceful Paths. "Which means we’re able to provide that safety and support that survivors and their children so desperately need.”

Peaceful Paths is offering curb-side pick up and delivery of won auction items beginning October 13th. The goal for the event is to raise $35,000.

