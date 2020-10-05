Search warrant for child pornography leads to arrest in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Sampson City man is facing three counts of transporting child pornography electronically.

Kenneth Flournoy was arrested on Monday morning after the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant for the 36-year-old’s residence. Flournoy eventually admitted to downloading what he knew was child pornography.

He is currently in custody on no bond.

Flournoy’s first court appearance will be on Tuesday morning.

