Severity of Domestic Violence Increasing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - When the pandemic began, domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lockdowns and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The shelters now are reporting an increase in the severity of abuse.

In the Big Bend region of the panhandle, there have been six murders related to domestic violence this year, compared to just two the year before.

“Not only is the number of attacks increasing, but the severity of those attacks,” said Meg Baldwin, Executive Director of Refuge House.

Baldwin believes the pandemic is likely a factor.

“The level of isolation of the victims, the degree of contact the victims and abusers are having,” said Baldwin.

Hubbard House CEO Dr. Gail Patin told us Jacksonville has also seen an uptick.

“In just one week, we saw two related -- one murder and one murder attempt by gunshot -- due to domestic violence,” said Patin.

Mindy Murphy, President & CEO of The Spring of Tampa Bay said in her area only five percent of domestic violence incidents involved a weapon in August of 2019.

In August of this year, that number jumped to 23 percent.

“And my staff member who reads the reports, I mean she used the term sadistic. She said there’s an element of just, it’s almost sadistic the intensity of the violence that’s being perpetrated against survivors,” said Murphy.

The pandemic has also led to another issue,.

Survivors are less likely to seek refuge at a shelter because they fear exposing themselves to the virus.

But shelters told us they’ve beefed up their ability to help survivors remotely.

“So don’t worry that if you’re concerned about shelters, that’s the only resource we have available,” said Baldwin.

The shelters are asking people to share information about their local domestic violence shelter on social media to raise awareness.

If you or someone you know is being abused, call the Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-500-1119.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

