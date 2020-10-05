The Week Ahead: What stories you need to watch for this week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The deadline to register to vote in Florida is Monday.

People who have not registered to vote already, have until the end of the day to do so.

You can find the link to register here.

--

The Levy Co. Board of County Commissioners is holding a meeting Tuesday, and one of the items up for discussion is new telephones for the sheriff’s office.

The counties phone lines were victims of a hacking scheme on numerous occasions over the summer.

In July, the hacker jammed lines and then demanded a one-million dollars ransom. The attacks resumed in August after the county moved their lines to a new system. They’re hoping the upgrade will make the line more secure.

--

A protest is being held on the University of Florida campus Tuesday over the name of the student union.

The building is currently named after John Wayne Reitz.

The student-led “change party” along with the Gainesville “Dream-Defenders” are calling for the union to be renamed due to Reitz’s stances on de-segregating the university.

--

A ground-breaking ceremony will take place Thursday in Columbia Co. to begin work on a new school.

The Belmont Academy, along with the county chamber of commerce, is hosting the ceremony on SW CR-240 in the top parking lot beside Christian fellowship church at 4:30 pm.

