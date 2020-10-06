Alachua County BoCC approves additional pay for employees enforcing COVID-19 ordinances

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County employees will now receive additional pay for being tasked with enforcing COVID-19 restrictions.

The action was approved by the Board of Alachua County Commissioners during a special meeting Tuesday.

According to county leaders, code enforcement officers and other county employees have been assigned to enforce ordinances for masking and bar capacity.

While a recent order by Governor Ron Desantis means they cannot fine individuals for not wearing face masks in public, they can still enforce other related ordinances, like requiring businesses to put up signs asking customers to mask up.

County employees tasked with this enforcement will now be paid 12.50 per hour in addition to their hourly pay. Employees will receive this pay if they work a two hour minimum shift. Funding from the CARES act would be able to pay for the added amount.

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also talked about having code enforcement officers give out masking ordinance signs to businesses who currently do not have a sign up. If businesses choose not to put up the sign, county leaders said the business could be fined.

