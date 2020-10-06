Advertisement

BREAKING: Voter registration deadline extended in Florida

On Voter Registration Day, students at the University of Florida had the opportunity to register to vote for the upcoming general election in November.
On Voter Registration Day, students at the University of Florida had the opportunity to register to vote for the upcoming general election in November.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida residents have one more day to register to vote.

After a meeting with Gov. Ron DeSantis, Secretary of State Laurel Lee announced that they have re-opened Florida’s voter registration deadline to participate in General Election. People will now have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, to submit their applications.

This comes after the registration site experienced a crash on Monday night.

“This morning I met with Governor DeSantis to brief him on the status of the online voter registration system and the difficulties we encountered last night due to unprecedented volume and traffic to our website. We are working with local Supervisors of Elections and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to ensure that all eligible registrants have the ability submit a voter registration application by 7:00 p.m. this evening,” said Secretary Laurel M. Lee. “During the last few hours, the RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov website was accessed by an unprecedented 1.1 million requests per hour. We will work with our state and federal law-enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process.”

You may register online or through these channels:

  • County Supervisors of Elections Offices
  • Local Tax Collector’s Offices
  • Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' Driver’s License Offices
  • Paper applications postmarked by today, October 6, 2020

According to the press release, Gov. DeSantis and Secretary Lee are working with the above offices to extend their office hours.

“Last night, we experienced an extremely high volume of traffic to the Online Voter Registration System,” said Secretary Lee. “If you are NOT registering to vote, we ask that you do your part for your fellow Floridians and please do not try to access RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov during this time and drive up traffic to the site.”

