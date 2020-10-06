Advertisement

Candidates vie for seat on the Florida House of Representatives

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The General election is just four weeks away. In November voters in Marion and Levy counties will vote for who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives for District 22, which encompasses all of Levy County and the western portion of Marion County.

It’s down to two candidates fighting to represent District 22 - Republican Joe Harding and Democrat Barbara Byram.

In the Primary election Republican candidate Joe Harding won with 67 percent of the vote over his opponent Russ Randall. Randal was the other Republican vying for the seat. Harding held a ‘victory party’ at the Holiday Inn in Ocala surrounded by friends and family, on August 18th, after winning the primary.

“We started as a first time candidate with really zero name ID and we were able to win the primary by 40 points and that really was a testament to all of the hard work that we put in. On issues that are specific to this community, I’m promoting agriculture. Agriculture is the second economic driver for Florida. We’ve seen throughout this COVID-19 crisis that as the downturn has happened to our tourist industry, the importance of agriculture,” Harding said.

When TV20 spoke to Harding before the Primary election, he explained he had a background in construction. Tuesday, he said he will continue with his campaign advocating pro-life, pro law enforcement and pro second amendment rights.

And now in November’s General election, Harding will face off against the Democratic candidate Barbara Byram. Byram is the sole democrat running for District 22.

“This isn’t my first time working on an electoral campaign. I’ve worked on many over my lifetime. I have been politically active for 50 years. It’s been a little different running as a candidate. I feel like this time around as opposed to working on people’s campaigns in the past I’ve had more of an opportunity to feel more personally connected with voters when I meet them,” Byram said.

In our first interview with Byram, she told TV20 she is passionate about issues such as education, the environment, and health care in addition to legislative reform.

The General election will be on November 3rd.

