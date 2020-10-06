Newberry, Fla. (WCJB) - Newberry High School has reported a cumulative total of 22 COVID-19 cases between students and staff, which is the highest number of cases reported at any Alachua County Public School.

According to the school district, these cases started with an outbreak on the junior varsity football team two weeks ago.

Students and staff significantly exposed to those infected were quarantined and tested. Alachua county Public Schools Spokesperson, Jackie Johnson, said these are the cases we’re now seeing.

“It’s about the number of cases, when were those cases isolated, when were they diagnosed, did those cases have any symptoms, who do they come in contact with,” said Johnson. “Right now mostly what we’re talking about are our students affiliated with the JV football team.”

Johnson said the school district is working with the Alachua County Health Department to determine what would happen if cases continued to rise.

“We really have to look at all the factors that are involved with each case and with each set of cases, review those with our medical experts and then determinate the best way to move forward,” said Johnson.

Newberry High Schools Principal, James Sheppard, sent out a letter addressing concerns.

“All new cases were under quarantine. Three of them for the last 10 days,” said Sheppard. “Please know we will take whatever steps our medical advisors recommend to to limit the spread of COVID-19 among our students and staff.”

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School (ACPS)

At this point, it is not recommended the school closes. Other steps taken to try and control the spread include: canceling homecoming events, limiting visitors and requiring masks.

Johnson said Newberry High is still waiting on more results, but the school will continue to work with ACPS and the health department to try and keep students and staff safe.

