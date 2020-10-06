Florida Gators football reports one COVID-19 positive case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One week after Florida football reported no new positive cases of COVID-19, the Gators announced one positive case on the football team after this latest round of testing.

This is the only positive test reported by the UAA for the month of October across all sports.

Here is a breakdown of the test results:

#Gators report 1 positive case of COVID-19 in October. pic.twitter.com/wAlE5lq98g — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) October 6, 2020

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has decided he will not discuss injuries in too much detail due to COVID-19.

“Here is how I will handle this the rest of the year,” Mullen said Monday. “With the uniqueness of the situation, with COVID and everybody trying to find out, ‘OK, what’s this guy got? What’s going on with him? Is he COVID positive? He’s not.’ For the safety, security and the privacy of players, if someone does have an injury that will have them out for a significant amount of time I will certainly let you guys know on the injury front.”

Mullen previously noted Ethan White (Knee), Ethan Pouncey (hip) and Lamar Goods' (foot) injuries.

Florida is set to take on Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

