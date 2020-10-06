Advertisement

Florida Gators football reports one COVID-19 positive case

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) celebrates a 4-yard touchdown catch against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, Pool)(John Raoux | AP)
By Jacquie Franciulli
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One week after Florida football reported no new positive cases of COVID-19, the Gators announced one positive case on the football team after this latest round of testing.

This is the only positive test reported by the UAA for the month of October across all sports.

Here is a breakdown of the test results:

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has decided he will not discuss injuries in too much detail due to COVID-19.

“Here is how I will handle this the rest of the year,” Mullen said Monday. “With the uniqueness of the situation, with COVID and everybody trying to find out, ‘OK, what’s this guy got? What’s going on with him? Is he COVID positive? He’s not.’ For the safety, security and the privacy of players, if someone does have an injury that will have them out for a significant amount of time I will certainly let you guys know on the injury front.”

Mullen previously noted Ethan White (Knee), Ethan Pouncey (hip) and Lamar Goods' (foot) injuries.

Florida is set to take on Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, at 12 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voter registration deadline extended in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida residents have one more day to register to vote for the General Election

News

Happening now: Gov. DeSantis set to speak in The Villages

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is live in the Villages.

News

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Newberry High School has reported a cumulative total of 22 COVID-19 cases between students and staff, which is the highest number of cases reported at any Alachua County Public School.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 5th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 5th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Latest News

News

Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four children were on board when a school bus crashed in Suwannee County around four Monday afternoon.

News

Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pair of shootings occurred over the weekend in Gainesville, continuing a troubling trend.

News

Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gilchrist County leaders approved an RV park some residents were opposed to.

News

GPD SHOOTINGS

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

RV MEETING

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Nurses champion new COVID-19 related delirium treatment

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A group of health officials at UF Health Shands piloted a COVID-19 specific delirium prevention program to help patients.