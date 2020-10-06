Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

High Springs, Fla. (WCJB) - Tonight Gilchrist County Commissioners voted to approve an RV park after some pushback from residents.

The commission voted 3-1 to approve the permit for a proposed RV park along State Road 47 in High Springs.

Commissioner Marion Poitevint voted against it.

The permit is for 120 acres with 374 RV sites, a swimming pool, and more.

At a meeting on September 21 some residents expressed their opposition, worried about the increased traffic it could bring.

