Gov. DeSantis discusses COVID-19 rapid tests

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made a trip to The Villages on Tuesday afternoon to say the state is making a new rapid COVID-19 test available to one of the most vulnerable demographics.

DeSantis announced the distribution of the new Bi-Nex Now test to assisted living facilities and senior communities across Florida.

The test does not require a swab to be inserted into the nasal cavity and does not require a lab to process them.

The results come back in just 15 minutes.

DeSantis said the newer, faster test can help keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes, but also make them more open again.

“So, we said, lets mitigate, focus on things like PPE, doing some of the basic things,” DeSantis said. “But, even though its not required, now that you have a 15 minutes test, this can also help visitation in our long-term care facilities.”

Around 400,000 tests will shipped to the state each week.

“This is an important step in continuing to really do all we can to focus protection on our most vulnerable residents,” DeSantis said.

