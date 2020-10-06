Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis discusses COVID-19 rapid tests

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made a trip to The Villages on Tuesday afternoon to say the state is making a new rapid COVID-19 test available to one of the most vulnerable demographics.

DeSantis announced the distribution of the new Bi-Nex Now test to assisted living facilities and senior communities across Florida.

The test does not require a swab to be inserted into the nasal cavity and does not require a lab to process them.

The results come back in just 15 minutes.

DeSantis said the newer, faster test can help keep COVID-19 out of nursing homes, but also make them more open again.

“So, we said, lets mitigate, focus on things like PPE, doing some of the basic things,” DeSantis said. “But, even though its not required, now that you have a 15 minutes test, this can also help visitation in our long-term care facilities.”

Around 400,000 tests will shipped to the state each week.

“This is an important step in continuing to really do all we can to focus protection on our most vulnerable residents,” DeSantis said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Newberry High School only school in Alachua County with double-digit COVID Cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Newberry High School has 22 positive COVID cases between students and staff. The next closest school in the county has 9.

Local

Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Alachua County BoCC approves additional pay for employees enforcing COVID-19 ordinances

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Employees will receive this pay if they work a two hour minimum shift.

News

Public Service Commission Denies Relief Petition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As many as 600,000 utility customers behind on their payments are now eligible to have their power cut.

Latest News

National

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Candidates vie for seat on the Florida House of Representatives

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In November voters in Marion and Levy counties will vote for who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives for District 22, which encompasses all of Levy County and the western portion of Marion County.

News

Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A federal judge is releasing former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement pending the appeal of her conviction.

News

Florida Gators football reports one COVID-19 positive case

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
One week after Florida football reported no new positive cases of COVID-19, the Gators announced one positive case on the football team after this latest round of testing.

News

Voter registration deadline extended in Florida

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida residents have one more day to register to vote for the General Election

News

Happening now: Gov. DeSantis set to speak in The Villages

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is live in the Villages.