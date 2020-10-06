In Case You Missed It: Oct. 5th
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 5th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.
Local Headlines:
- Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville
- Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park
- Lake City Police respond to two shots fired incidents
- Search warrant for child pornography leads to arrest in Bradford County
- Midtown bar closed to due violating COVID regulations
- Invasive snail species found in Florida, University of Florida IFAS researchers aid in study
- Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported
What To Look Forward To:
- ‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually
- Peaceful Paths hosts virtual silent auction
National Headlines:
- Trump court nomination hangs over Senate shuttered by virus
- Trump, still infectious, back at White House -- without mask
- Biden aims to expand map as Trump recovers from coronavirus
- Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow
- Hundreds of Regal, Cineworld movie theaters to close
- 3 dead, 1 hurt after partial building collapse in Houston
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.