In Case You Missed It: Oct. 5th

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 5th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

Local Headlines:

What To Look Forward To:

National Headlines:

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Newberry High School has reported a cumulative total of 22 COVID-19 cases between students and staff, which is the highest number of cases reported at any Alachua County Public School.

Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four children were on board when a school bus crashed in Suwannee County around four Monday afternoon.

Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pair of shootings occurred over the weekend in Gainesville, continuing a troubling trend.

Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gilchrist County leaders approved an RV park some residents were opposed to.

Latest News

Updated: 9 hours ago

Updated: 9 hours ago

Nurses champion new COVID-19 related delirium treatment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A group of health officials at UF Health Shands piloted a COVID-19 specific delirium prevention program to help patients.

Updated: 9 hours ago

‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ‘Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention’ is hosting a virtual 5k run or walk to benefit victims of domestic violence.

Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Keely Rees died from the disease in May of 2020. Now her family is raising awareness for the rare disorder.