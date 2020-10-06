Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) - A federal judge is releasing former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement pending the appeal of her conviction.

She was convicted of 18 federal charges of fraud and tax evasion in 2017 for soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for a fake charity--then using the money for herself.

Brown was sentenced to five years in prison.

She was released from jail in April over concerns she was at a higher risk for coronavirus -- and was allowed to serve home confinement instead.

A full appeals court has not yet set a date to consider her challenge.

The judge is releasing her from home confinement, but she still has to stay in the continental u-s.

The days in home confinement counted towards her five-year jail sentence.

