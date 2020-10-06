Advertisement

Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement

Photo: Congressional Pictorial Directory
Photo: Congressional Pictorial Directory(WCTV)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) - A federal judge is releasing former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement pending the appeal of her conviction.

She was convicted of 18 federal charges of fraud and tax evasion in 2017 for soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for a fake charity--then using the money for herself.

Brown was sentenced to five years in prison.

She was released from jail in April over concerns she was at a higher risk for coronavirus -- and was allowed to serve home confinement instead.

A full appeals court has not yet set a date to consider her challenge.

The judge is releasing her from home confinement, but she still has to stay in the continental u-s.

The days in home confinement counted towards her five-year jail sentence.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Candidates vie for seat on the Florida House of Representatives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
In November voters in Marion and Levy counties will vote for who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives for District 22, which encompasses all of Levy County and the western portion of Marion County.

News

Florida Gators football reports one COVID-19 positive case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
One week after Florida football reported no new positive cases of COVID-19, the Gators announced one positive case on the football team after this latest round of testing.

News

Voter registration deadline extended in Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida residents have one more day to register to vote for the General Election

Latest News

News

Happening now: Gov. DeSantis set to speak in The Villages

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is live in the Villages.

News

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Newberry High School has reported a cumulative total of 22 COVID-19 cases between students and staff, which is the highest number of cases reported at any Alachua County Public School.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 5th

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 5th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four children were on board when a school bus crashed in Suwannee County around four Monday afternoon.

News

Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pair of shootings occurred over the weekend in Gainesville, continuing a troubling trend.

News

Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gilchrist County leaders approved an RV park some residents were opposed to.