Newberry High School only school in Alachua County with double-digit COVID Cases

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -As of Tuesday, Newberry High School is the only school in Alachua County that has double digit active COVID cases.

There are 20 students and 2 staff members that have tested positive within the last two weeks. The county says almost all of the cases can be traced back to the football team.

In addition to the positive cases, the school has 61 people (students or staff) in quarantine due to coming in close contact with someone who tested positive. That number is expected to go down to 41 Wednesday, since a lot of them have tested negative.

Some parents reached out to us at TV20 saying they were concerned Newberry mayor and Newberry High School teacher Jordan Marlowe was refusing to wear a mask in class, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“The principal and the assistant principal followed up with unannounced visits in that classroom and in classrooms throughout the school," ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said. "And that’s something that happens in all schools, not just about masks, but that’s something principals and assistant principals do on a regular basis. They drop in on classes to see how things are going. And at least as far as this particular classroom is concerned, they have not seen this particular teacher not wearing a mask.”

Last week, Newberry Principal James Sheppard emailed parents stating his concern for the rising cases, but says they are working with the medical experts to make sure students stay safe. This included the idea of even shutting school down.

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School (ACPS)

“What we do is based on the advice that we get from the medical experts," Johnson said. "The folks at the Alachua County Health Department and members of the scientific medical advisory council who are the experts at the University of Florida. They review every single case. They know where all those cases are coming from and they developed the protocols for when we shut down classrooms or schools.”

The medical experts decided it was not necessary to shut down Newberry last week when they visited on Friday.

Last week another school in Alachua County had a COVID case on their football team. Gainesville High had to cancel their game against Columbia last week, but Johnson said the team is back and is on schedule to play Buchholtz this Friday.

