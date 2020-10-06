Advertisement

Newberry High School only school in Alachua County with double-digit COVID Cases

By AJ Willy
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -As of Tuesday, Newberry High School is the only school in Alachua County that has double digit active COVID cases.

There are 20 students and 2 staff members that have tested positive within the last two weeks. The county says almost all of the cases can be traced back to the football team.

In addition to the positive cases, the school has 61 people (students or staff) in quarantine due to coming in close contact with someone who tested positive. That number is expected to go down to 41 Wednesday, since a lot of them have tested negative.

Some parents reached out to us at TV20 saying they were concerned Newberry mayor and Newberry High School teacher Jordan Marlowe was refusing to wear a mask in class, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

“The principal and the assistant principal followed up with unannounced visits in that classroom and in classrooms throughout the school," ACPS spokesperson Jackie Johnson said. "And that’s something that happens in all schools, not just about masks, but that’s something principals and assistant principals do on a regular basis. They drop in on classes to see how things are going. And at least as far as this particular classroom is concerned, they have not seen this particular teacher not wearing a mask.”

Last week, Newberry Principal James Sheppard emailed parents stating his concern for the rising cases, but says they are working with the medical experts to make sure students stay safe. This included the idea of even shutting school down.

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School
COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School(ACPS)

“What we do is based on the advice that we get from the medical experts," Johnson said. "The folks at the Alachua County Health Department and members of the scientific medical advisory council who are the experts at the University of Florida. They review every single case. They know where all those cases are coming from and they developed the protocols for when we shut down classrooms or schools.”

The medical experts decided it was not necessary to shut down Newberry last week when they visited on Friday.

Last week another school in Alachua County had a COVID case on their football team. Gainesville High had to cancel their game against Columbia last week, but Johnson said the team is back and is on schedule to play Buchholtz this Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Alachua County BoCC approves additional pay for employees enforcing COVID-19 ordinances

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
Employees will receive this pay if they work a two hour minimum shift.

News

Public Service Commission Denies Relief Petition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
As many as 600,000 utility customers behind on their payments are now eligible to have their power cut.

National

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Candidates vie for seat on the Florida House of Representatives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In November voters in Marion and Levy counties will vote for who they want to represent them in the State House of Representatives for District 22, which encompasses all of Levy County and the western portion of Marion County.

Latest News

News

Judge release former Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A federal judge is releasing former Florida Congresswoman Corrine Brown from home confinement pending the appeal of her conviction.

News

Florida Gators football reports one COVID-19 positive case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jacquie Franciulli
One week after Florida football reported no new positive cases of COVID-19, the Gators announced one positive case on the football team after this latest round of testing.

News

Voter registration deadline extended in Florida

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida residents have one more day to register to vote for the General Election

News

Happening now: Gov. DeSantis set to speak in The Villages

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is live in the Villages.

News

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Newberry High School has reported a cumulative total of 22 COVID-19 cases between students and staff, which is the highest number of cases reported at any Alachua County Public School.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 5th

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 5th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.