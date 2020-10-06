Advertisement

Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Four children were on board when a school bus crashed in Suwannee County around four Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a 51-year-old school bus driver was headed west on County Road 132 when she missed a child’s drop-off location.

The driver tried to back up, failing to notice a car stopped behind the bus. The rear of the bus hit the front of the car.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pair of shootings occurred over the weekend in Gainesville, continuing a troubling trend.

News

Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gilchrist County leaders approved an RV park some residents were opposed to.

News

GPD SHOOTINGS

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

RV MEETING

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

News

Nurses champion new COVID-19 related delirium treatment

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A group of health officials at UF Health Shands piloted a COVID-19 specific delirium prevention program to help patients.

News

Nurses treat Covid-19 delirium

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ‘Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention’ is hosting a virtual 5k run or walk to benefit victims of domestic violence.

News

Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Keely Rees died from the disease in May of 2020. Now her family is raising awareness for the rare disorder.

News

3rd Party Candidates: Spoilers or Saviors?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you are not happy with choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters have at least five other choices this November.

News

Severity of Domestic Violence Increasing

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lockdowns and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The shelters now are reporting an increase in the severity of abuse.