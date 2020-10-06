Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Four children were on board when a school bus crashed in Suwannee County around four Monday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reported a 51-year-old school bus driver was headed west on County Road 132 when she missed a child’s drop-off location.

The driver tried to back up, failing to notice a car stopped behind the bus. The rear of the bus hit the front of the car.

No injuries were reported.

