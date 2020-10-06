Advertisement

’The Real Rosewood Foundation’ to host a virtual gala Sunday

By Walker Thomas
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization with a mission to preserve a piece of North Central Florida history and help make a brighter future is hosting a gala.

‘The Real Rosewood Foundation’ is hosting a gala Sunday, October 25th to reflect on their accomplishments over the last year.

The event will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The keynote speaker is State Senator Randolph Bracy. The link to buy tickets to the virtual gala can be found here.

