’The Real Rosewood Foundation’ to host a virtual gala Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An organization with a mission to preserve a piece of North Central Florida history and help make a brighter future is hosting a gala.

‘The Real Rosewood Foundation’ is hosting a gala Sunday, October 25th to reflect on their accomplishments over the last year.

The event will be held virtually from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The keynote speaker is State Senator Randolph Bracy. The link to buy tickets to the virtual gala can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.