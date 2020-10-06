Trenton defeats Lafayette, picks up tenth volleyball win

MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) -Visiting Trenton took down host Lafayette in four sets in Monday night NCFL volleyball action.

The Tigers took the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-15, dropped the third, 18-25, before going on to clinch the win in the fourth, 25-14. Trenton moves to 10-4 overall, while Lafayette falls to 6-7. Most schools have either three of four regular season matches to play and will be looking to fine tune their game before the start of district tournaments.

Elsewhere, Gainesville high school improved to 11-5 overall with a three-set sweep of Bell, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.

