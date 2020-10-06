Advertisement

UF based company develops technology for cheaper tech screens to sell globally

Mattrix Technologies started out at UF -- in the basement of the physics department.
Mattrix Technologies started out at UF -- in the basement of the physics department.
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Oct. 6, 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - You might not think much about how your phone or TV screen works the way it does. As you can guess, there’s plenty of technology behind it-- literally.

One group of former UF graduates have built a company around that technology. It’s called Mattrix Technologies.

“Mattrix Technologies spun out of the University of Florida. We started out on campus, working out of the basement of the physics department," said President and CEO Max Lemaitre.

The success of Mattrix Technologies has been a long time coming.

“Essentially we invented a new technology for advanced displays. So if you think of your cell phone, TV, or monitor-- our technology will allow those premium style displays to be manufactured much more cost-effectively.”

With their technology, everyday consumers like you and I are able to get the best quality display technologies, for a lower price.

The company was formed in 2018 and now their home base is just down the street, at the UF Innovation Hub. With their two labs there, they’re not producing any product in particular but they’re developing the technology behind it.

“We won’t ever produce anything as a product," said Lemaitre. "We are developing the technology ... and then that technology will be licensed to panel manufacturing like Samsung or LG Display or a variety of Japanese and Chinese manufacturers.”

With the majority of their clients being out of the country, the pandemic has brought on a newfound complication.

“It’s just made travel extremely difficult. At this stage, it’s convincing these panel manufacturers to work with us ... and they’re all in Asia.”

Luckily, they’re pretty good with technology, so they’ve overcome that obstacle and business is still moving along.

“We are currently developing several prototypes that we hope will allow these panel manufacturers to see the potential of the technology and then engage with us to basically do a pilot production of displays using our technology.”

Despite the dim circumstances, the future looks bright.

