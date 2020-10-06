Advertisement

‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually

Wear Your Wings 5k
Wear Your Wings 5k(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The ‘Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention’ is hosting a virtual 5k run or walk to benefit victims of domestic violence.

The ‘Wear Your Wings 5k’ begins Monday. Runners can record their times using an app through Saturday. The first 150 participants who enter their time will receive a finisher medal.

Registration is $30 for individuals and $25 for groups of 10 or more. Click here to register.

Proceeds provide resources, services, and emergency shelter to survivors of domestic abuse. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and other North Central Florida organizations are hosting events.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GPD SHOOTINGS

Updated: seconds ago

News

RV MEETING

Updated: moments ago

News

Nurses champion new COVID-19 related delirium treatment

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A group of health officials at UF Health Shands piloted a COVID-19 specific delirium prevention program to help patients.

News

Nurses treat Covid-19 delirium

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Keely Rees died from the disease in May of 2020. Now her family is raising awareness for the rare disorder.

News

3rd Party Candidates: Spoilers or Saviors?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you are not happy with choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters have at least five other choices this November.

News

Severity of Domestic Violence Increasing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lockdowns and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The shelters now are reporting an increase in the severity of abuse.

News

Ocala Fire Rescue helps educate families on kitchen fire prevention

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Invasive snail species found in Florida, University of Florida IFAS researchers aid in study

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Ocala Fire Rescue helps educate families on kitchen fire prevention

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
It’s Fire Prevention Week and Ocala Fire Rescue wants to make sure your family knows how to prevent fires in your home.