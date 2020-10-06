‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -The ‘Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention’ is hosting a virtual 5k run or walk to benefit victims of domestic violence.

The ‘Wear Your Wings 5k’ begins Monday. Runners can record their times using an app through Saturday. The first 150 participants who enter their time will receive a finisher medal.

Registration is $30 for individuals and $25 for groups of 10 or more. Click here to register.

Proceeds provide resources, services, and emergency shelter to survivors of domestic abuse. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and other North Central Florida organizations are hosting events.

