Advertisement

Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the past several weeks, Gainesville Police have responded to a growing number of weekend gun violence incidents.

Sunday, Gainesville Police arrested 23-year-old Jocquez White for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers say witnesses heard gunshots in the area of Northwest 4th Street, and someone driving away from at high speed.

Officers stopped the vehicle finding the weapon in white’s possession.

On Friday night, witnesses reported shots fired.

Officers say bullets were fired into a home on Southwest 2nd Street.

The bullets hit multiple bedrooms of the home.

No one was injured.

At this time detectives have no suspects.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gilchrist County leaders approved an RV park some residents were opposed to.

News

GPD SHOOTINGS

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

RV MEETING

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Nurses champion new COVID-19 related delirium treatment

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A group of health officials at UF Health Shands piloted a COVID-19 specific delirium prevention program to help patients.

Latest News

News

Nurses treat Covid-19 delirium

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ‘Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention’ is hosting a virtual 5k run or walk to benefit victims of domestic violence.

News

Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Keely Rees died from the disease in May of 2020. Now her family is raising awareness for the rare disorder.

News

3rd Party Candidates: Spoilers or Saviors?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you are not happy with choosing between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, voters have at least five other choices this November.

News

Severity of Domestic Violence Increasing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Domestic violence shelters feared violence would sharply increase because of lockdowns and other measures put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. The shelters now are reporting an increase in the severity of abuse.

News

Ocala Fire Rescue helps educate families on kitchen fire prevention

Updated: 7 hours ago