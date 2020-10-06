Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the past several weeks, Gainesville Police have responded to a growing number of weekend gun violence incidents.

Sunday, Gainesville Police arrested 23-year-old Jocquez White for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officers say witnesses heard gunshots in the area of Northwest 4th Street, and someone driving away from at high speed.

Officers stopped the vehicle finding the weapon in white’s possession.

On Friday night, witnesses reported shots fired.

Officers say bullets were fired into a home on Southwest 2nd Street.

The bullets hit multiple bedrooms of the home.

No one was injured.

At this time detectives have no suspects.

