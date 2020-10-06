Advertisement

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

The administration says a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit”
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A federal health official says the White House has turned down offers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for help with contact tracing for coronavirus.

It comes after President Donald Trump and multiple administration staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC offered its help almost immediately after the president made his diagnosis public, according to the official.

The agency reportedly repeated the offer Monday.

The White House has shown little indication that it is making a comprehensive effort to properly conduct contact tracing.

Some attendees at several recent events said they have not been contacted.

The CDC referred all questions for comment to the White House.

An administration spokesman said the White House has established a “robust contact tracing program led by the White House medical unit.”

A White House official said a CDC epidemiologist has been assigned to the White House since March and is assisting.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Delta strengthens to Category 4

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The immediate worst impacts were expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

National Politics

Still infectious, Trump back at White House — without mask

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
On Tuesday, Trump repeated his previous comparisons between COVID-19 and the seasonal flu.

National

California wildfires are huge this year, but not deadliest

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Five of the 10 largest wildfires in state history have occurred since August.

Latest News

National

Packaged fruit sold by Walmart recalled over listeria concerns

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Country Fresh fruit sent to some Walmart stores is being recalled due to a listeria threat.

National

3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Three scientists won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics Tuesday for advancing our understanding of black holes.

National

Glass fires evacuations lifted, threat continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Calistoga, California, residents return home after wildfire evacuations.

National Politics

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.

National

AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

National

Deadline arrives to submit claims in iPhone class-action settlement

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The deadline is Tuesday for iPhone owners to submit claims in a class-action settlement.