Advertisement

Officer arrested for murder after fatally shooting Texas man trying to break up fight

The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Sunday night, has been arrested and charged with murder.
The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Sunday night, has been arrested and charged with murder.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Saturday night has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Texas Rangers investigation reveals that Wolfe City Officer Shaun David Lucas, 22, responded to a disturbance call at Sante Fe Street and Franklin for a possible fight in progress.

The Texas Rangers said officer Lucas used his Taser on Price, before shooting and killing him.
The Texas Rangers said officer Lucas used his Taser on Price, before shooting and killing him.

When officer Lucas arrived, he attempted to detain Price, whose family said he was breaking up a fight.

The Texas Rangers said Price resisted Lucas in a non-threatening posture and began walking away. They say Lucas then used his taser on Price before shooting and killing him.

Lucas has been charged with murder and is currently in an undisclosed location on a $1 million bond.

Price’s family and attorney, civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt, called for the arrest at a press conference Monday.

Merritt said Price was known as a hometown hero, motivational speaker, trainer, professional athlete and community advocate.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 cases spike at Newberry High School

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Newberry High School has reported a cumulative total of 22 COVID-19 cases between students and staff, which is the highest number of cases reported at any Alachua County Public School.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 5th

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 5th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

Suwannee County School District bus crashes, no injuries reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Four children were on board when a school bus crashed in Suwannee County around four Monday afternoon.

News

Weekend gun violence continues to plague Gainesville

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A pair of shootings occurred over the weekend in Gainesville, continuing a troubling trend.

News

Gilchrist County leaders approve RV park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Gilchrist County leaders approved an RV park some residents were opposed to.

Latest News

News

GPD SHOOTINGS

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

RV MEETING

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Nurses champion new COVID-19 related delirium treatment

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
A group of health officials at UF Health Shands piloted a COVID-19 specific delirium prevention program to help patients.

News

Nurses treat Covid-19 delirium

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

‘Wear Your Wings 5K’ for domestic violence victims will be hosted virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The ‘Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention’ is hosting a virtual 5k run or walk to benefit victims of domestic violence.

News

Governor Desantis declares Oct. 5 Peroxisomal Disorder Awareness Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By AJ Willy
Keely Rees died from the disease in May of 2020. Now her family is raising awareness for the rare disorder.