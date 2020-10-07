Advertisement

Alachua County Commission approves $1.3 million for digital learning costs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The school year has come with a number of challenges for teachers, students, and Alachua County School District staff, but the biggest concern in Tuesday night’s School Board meeting is hy-flex teaching.

Primarily used in middle and high schools, hy-flex is when a teacher simultaneously teaches brick and mortar and digital academy students.

57% of students in the district are taught in person with the remainder in the Digital Academy. The method of teaching is meant to help students who may need to switch to in-person or digital academy classes.

Executive director of K-12 curriculum Jennifer Wise said, “I’m also not here promoting or condemning hy-flex. It’s very complex and none of the options are perfect. So what we’re doing is continuing to move ahead with what we have in place and trying to make it better for our students and our teachers every day.”

During Tuesday’s Alachua County Commission meeting, commissioners approved giving the district $1.3 million to help offset hy-flex and Digital Academy costs.

