Alachua County Commission denies zoning variance for solar facility

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission voted to deny the zoning variance for a planned new solar facility.

The Archer Solar Project LLC had planned to build a 650 acre solar farm just outside of the city of Archer, but needed the County Commission to approve a zoning variance to allow for utility use on an area zoned for agriculture.

The commission voted 3-2, with Commissioner Mike Byerly and Commission Chair Hutch Hutchinson in dissent.

This was after a long period of public comment, which included people from a connecting neighborhoods voicing their concerns over the projected hit they would take to their home’s value, as well as an apparent lack of concern by the builders for the area’s status as a traditionally African-American neighborhood.

