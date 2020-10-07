Alachua County Commissioners meeting hacked with crude image

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners in Alachua County are shocked after someone zoom bombed their meeting with a crude image.

“Well for heaven’s sake thats not good,” said Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler

The image was taken from an article that showed a man who was tied up and naked for stealing in Cameroon.

The Zoom bombing happened several hours into the Alachua County Commission meeting. The meeting, which was broadcasted live on channel 12 - a public broadcast service of Alachua County and the City of Gainesville - was immediately paused.

The meeting resumed a short time later so that the commissioners could finish their agenda.

The county is investigating the incident.

