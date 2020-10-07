Advertisement

Alachua County Commissioners meeting hacked with crude image

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Commissioners in Alachua County are shocked after someone zoom bombed their meeting with a crude image.

“Well for heaven’s sake thats not good,” said Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler

The image was taken from an article that showed a man who was tied up and naked for stealing in Cameroon.

The Zoom bombing happened several hours into the Alachua County Commission meeting. The meeting, which was broadcasted live on channel 12 - a public broadcast service of Alachua County and the City of Gainesville - was immediately paused.

The meeting resumed a short time later so that the commissioners could finish their agenda.

The county is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida State President and first lady test positive for COVID

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCTV Staff
Florida State University President John Thrasher and First Lady Jean Thrasher have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from FSU.

News

Alachua County Commission denies zoning variance for solar facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Commission voted to deny the zoning variance for a planned new solar facility.

News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 6

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Here are the local and national stories from Oct. 6th that you need to know about, in case you missed it.

News

5 NCFL Regal Theaters among hundreds to close until further notice

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Hundred of Regal movie theaters are set to close until further notice on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Alachua County Commission approves $1.3 million for digital learning costs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
During Tuesday’s Alachua County Commission meeting, commissioners approved giving the district $1.3 million to help offset hyflex and Digital Academy costs.

Alachua County School District addresses Hyflex teaching

Updated: 12 hours ago

Bomb Threat in Lake City evacuates Supermarket

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Williston man echoes concerns over Black Lives Matter movement

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Kenuel Gates of Williston protested on his own outside of City Hall to call for the resignation of Mayor Jerry Robinson.

News

BLM Protest Williston

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Bomb threat in Lake City evacuates supermarket

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A bomb threat at in Lake City caused a supermarket to be evacuated.