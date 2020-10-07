Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office talks election protection after FBI warning about cybersecurity

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office says that preparation is key after the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Agency have issued an announcement aimed at warning voters about problems that could surface in the election.

Director of Communications and Outreach, TJ Pyche, said the office is making sure to prevent foreign interference with the voting systems during election by continuing to partner with the Florida Division of Elections, the Secretary of State’s Office, and federal and state law enforcement.

“Voters can be assured that when it comes to cybersecurity, the upmost care is taken with everything that we do,” Pyche said. “We’ve been working regularly with our partners and communicating regularly with our partners to make sure that all of our systems are working as they should, are monitored as they should. Voters can trust that everything here is being taken care of in a way that reflects just how important we know their vote and their information to be.”

Below is a statement given to the supervisor of elections office from Maria Matthews, Esq. who is the director of the Florida Division of Elections:

“The FBI is committed to protecting the American public’s right to a fair and safe election and we are particularly engaged in extensive preparations in the weeks leading up to Election Day. As always, we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners so everyone involved with safe-guarding the election has the information and resources necessary to respond in a timely manner to any violations that may arise. Our preparations for 2020 take into account the current climate of the country and the FBI has a responsibility to plan for a host of potential scenarios. The FBI works closely with our partners to identify and stop any potential threats to public safety. We gather and analyze intelligence to determine whether individuals might be motivated to take violent action for any reason. It is vital that the FBI, our law enforcement partners, and the public work together to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

For more information about the steps voters can take to counter the foreign interference threat, read here.

