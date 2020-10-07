Advertisement

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office talks election protection after FBI warning about cybersecurity

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office says that preparation is key after the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Agency have issued an announcement aimed at warning voters about problems that could surface in the election.

Director of Communications and Outreach, TJ Pyche, said the office is making sure to prevent foreign interference with the voting systems during election by continuing to partner with the Florida Division of Elections, the Secretary of State’s Office, and federal and state law enforcement.

“Voters can be assured that when it comes to cybersecurity, the upmost care is taken with everything that we do,” Pyche said. “We’ve been working regularly with our partners and communicating regularly with our partners to make sure that all of our systems are working as they should, are monitored as they should. Voters can trust that everything here is being taken care of in a way that reflects just how important we know their vote and their information to be.”

Below is a statement given to the supervisor of elections office from Maria Matthews, Esq. who is the director of the Florida Division of Elections:

“The FBI is committed to protecting the American public’s right to a fair and safe election and we are particularly engaged in extensive preparations in the weeks leading up to Election Day. As always, we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners so everyone involved with safe-guarding the election has the information and resources necessary to respond in a timely manner to any violations that may arise. Our preparations for 2020 take into account the current climate of the country and the FBI has a responsibility to plan for a host of potential scenarios. The FBI works closely with our partners to identify and stop any potential threats to public safety. We gather and analyze intelligence to determine whether individuals might be motivated to take violent action for any reason. It is vital that the FBI, our law enforcement partners, and the public work together to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.”

For more information about the steps voters can take to counter the foreign interference threat, read here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

High school football athletic directors respond to rising COVID-19 numbers, protocols during games

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
According to the data, COVID-19 cases have increased in several counties since the start of the high school football season.

News

Scholar Athlete: Barrett Young

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

HS Football playoff brackets released

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Employment discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Sadie Darnell has started

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Voter Registration Could Be Reopened

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Fate of Medical Marijuana Industry in Hands of State Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Company has 30 days to appeal vote denying zoning variance for solar facility near Archer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brianda Villegas
The Archer Solar Project LLC planned to build a 650 acre solar farm outside of Archer.

News

Governor’s office: Stadiums in Florida can be at full capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
Stadiums across the country have been at limited capacity, however, Florida’s governor has cleared the way for more people to go to games.

Local

Voter Registration Could Be Reopened

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you had trouble registering to vote after the state website crashed Monday evening and didn’t take advantage of a seven hour extension granted Tuesday, there’s a 50/50 chance you may get another opportunity.

Local

Fate of Medical Marijuana Industry in Hands of State Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The fate of the state’s medical marijuana regulatory structure lies in the hands of the Florida Supreme Court, which on Wednesday heard a legal challenge brought by Florigrown for a second time.