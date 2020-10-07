Bomb threat in Lake City evacuates supermarket

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another bomb threat required a response in Lake City.

Monday, Lake City Police say a duffle bag was left by a shopper on a shelf in the Publix Supermarket.

The store was evacuated, and officers secured the area.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene.

Using x-ray, officers determined the bag was harmless, only containing personal hygiene and food products.

In September, a bomb threat was called in the Lake City Mall.

In that case, the item of concern was a “hoax bomb” made out of a sub sandwich and wires.

