Bomb threat in Lake City evacuates supermarket
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another bomb threat required a response in Lake City.
Monday, Lake City Police say a duffle bag was left by a shopper on a shelf in the Publix Supermarket.
The store was evacuated, and officers secured the area.
The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene.
Using x-ray, officers determined the bag was harmless, only containing personal hygiene and food products.
In September, a bomb threat was called in the Lake City Mall.
In that case, the item of concern was a “hoax bomb” made out of a sub sandwich and wires.
