Bulldogs bite Saints, win 16th match

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) -The Bell Bulldogs improved to 16-4 on the high school volleyball season with Tuesday night’s three-set sweep of St. John Lutheran, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17. The Saints drop to 11-4 with the loss.

The Bulldogs were led by 23 kills from Taria Liles and 14 more from Maddie Sapp. Bell wraps up the regular season on Thursday versus Oak Hall.

Maxpreps ranks Bell third among all of Florida’s class 1A schools. Newberry, the top-ranked 1A school according to Maxpreps, went on the road Tuesday and defeated 7A Bartram Trail in five sets. The Panthers improve to 17-3.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.