Company has 30 days to appeal vote denying zoning variance for solar facility near Archer

The Archer Solar Project LLC planned to build a 650 acre solar farm outside of Archer.
The Archer Solar Project LLC planned to build a 650 acre solar farm outside of Archer.
By Brianda Villegas
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission voted 3-2, during a meeting on Tuesday to deny a zoning variance for a proposed solar facility near the City of Archer.

The Archer Solar Project LLC planned to build a 650 acre solar farm outside of Archer. The company had to submit a zoning request because that land is zoned for agricultural use.

Several residents have expressed concerns regarding how the project would affect the value of their homes.

The proposing company now has 30 days to appeal the board’s decision.

First Solar, the company connected to the Archer Solar Project, sent TV20 a statement that said: “We are disappointed in the outcome of last night’s meeting. We believe that the community lost a promising opportunity to begin addressing climate change. This is the right project, in the right place at the right time.”

A company representative also said they are evaluating their next steps.

