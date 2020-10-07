Employment discrimination lawsuit against Sheriff Sadie Darnell has started

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A federal jury trial is underway in Alachua County on an employment discrimination lawsuit filed by a former deputy, who ran against Sheriff Sadie Darnell in the last election.

Zachary Zedalis is suing Darnell in both her capacity as sheriff and a private individual. Zedalis claims his job evaluations were superior during his 10 year tenure, but after he ran against Darnell, she fired him.

In July 2015, Zedalis was accused in a domestic incident involving his then wife, Kathleen, who also worked at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, however, the state attorney chose not to prosecute the case. Both Zedalis and his wife were fired in Feb. 2016.

In the lawsuit, Zedalis cites two other ASO employees who were charged with criminal offenses but kept their jobs.

Sheriff Darnell has denied any wrong doing on her part.

Here is a link to the court documents.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.