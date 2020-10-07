FHSAA sets football playoff brackets, matchups

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the FHSAA has released playoff brackets and first round matchups nearly a month in advance to allow schools time to account for any logistical problems that might arise. Teams in each region were placed into a computer program, which randomly generated the brackets. Below are the first round playoff matchups that will involve North Central Florida schools.

Class 1A Region 3

Hamilton County @ Fort White, Nov. 6

Hamilton County / Fort White winner @ Branford, Nov. 13

Bell @ Union County, Nov. 13

Lafayette @ Hilliard, Nov. 13

Dixie County @ Madison County, Nov. 13

Class 1A Region 4

Crescent City @ Bronson, Nov. 6

Crescent City / Bronson winner @ Wildwood, Nov. 13

Trenton @ Newberry, Nov. 13

Chiefland @ Hawthorne, Nov. 13

Fort Meade @ Williston, Nov. 13

Class 2A Region 2

St. Francis @ Foundation Academy, Nov. 13

Class 3A Region 1

Episcopal / Wolfson winner @ Interlachen, Nov. 13

Pensacola Catholic @ P.K. Yonge, Nov. 13

Class 3A Region 2

Melbourne Central Catholic @ Trinity Catholic, Nov. 13

Class 4A Region 1

Santa Fe @ Gadsden County, Nov. 13

Class 4A Region 2

Keystone Heights @ Bradford, Nov. 13

Class 5A Region 1

Suwannee @ Parker, Nov. 13

Class 5A Region 2

North Marion @ Belleview, Nov. 13

Dunnellon @ Eastside, Nov. 13

Vanguard @ Crystal River, Nov. 13

Atlantic @ Lake Weir, Nov. 13

Class 6A Region 1

Englewood @ Columbia, Nov. 6

Mainland @ Gainesville, Nov. 13

Class 7A Region 1

Creekside @ Buchholz, Nov. 13

Class 7A Region 2

Forest @ Edgewater, Nov. 13

Class 8A Region 1

Spruce Creek @ West Port, Nov. 20

