FHSAA sets football playoff brackets, matchups
COVID-19 a factor in early determination
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the FHSAA has released playoff brackets and first round matchups nearly a month in advance to allow schools time to account for any logistical problems that might arise. Teams in each region were placed into a computer program, which randomly generated the brackets. Below are the first round playoff matchups that will involve North Central Florida schools.
Class 1A Region 3
Hamilton County @ Fort White, Nov. 6
Hamilton County / Fort White winner @ Branford, Nov. 13
Bell @ Union County, Nov. 13
Lafayette @ Hilliard, Nov. 13
Dixie County @ Madison County, Nov. 13
Class 1A Region 4
Crescent City @ Bronson, Nov. 6
Crescent City / Bronson winner @ Wildwood, Nov. 13
Trenton @ Newberry, Nov. 13
Chiefland @ Hawthorne, Nov. 13
Fort Meade @ Williston, Nov. 13
Class 2A Region 2
St. Francis @ Foundation Academy, Nov. 13
Class 3A Region 1
Episcopal / Wolfson winner @ Interlachen, Nov. 13
Pensacola Catholic @ P.K. Yonge, Nov. 13
Class 3A Region 2
Melbourne Central Catholic @ Trinity Catholic, Nov. 13
Class 4A Region 1
Santa Fe @ Gadsden County, Nov. 13
Class 4A Region 2
Keystone Heights @ Bradford, Nov. 13
Class 5A Region 1
Suwannee @ Parker, Nov. 13
Class 5A Region 2
North Marion @ Belleview, Nov. 13
Dunnellon @ Eastside, Nov. 13
Vanguard @ Crystal River, Nov. 13
Atlantic @ Lake Weir, Nov. 13
Class 6A Region 1
Englewood @ Columbia, Nov. 6
Mainland @ Gainesville, Nov. 13
Class 7A Region 1
Creekside @ Buchholz, Nov. 13
Class 7A Region 2
Forest @ Edgewater, Nov. 13
Class 8A Region 1
Spruce Creek @ West Port, Nov. 20
