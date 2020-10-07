Advertisement

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden hospitalized with COVID-19

Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus
Former FSU coach Bobby Bowden, 90, tests positive for virus(AP Images)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - According to multiple reports, legendary Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden is back in the hospital a day after confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.

Rick Karle from WVTM 13, the NBC affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama, was the first to report the news.

He tweeted Bowden’s wife Ann told him her soon to be 91-year-old husband was readmitted Tuesday after he was feeling weak.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden’s wife Ann, said it was a precaution due to fatigue and that the 90-year-old former coach was scheduled to undergo a chest X-ray among other tests.

On Monday, Bobby Bowden told WCTV he had tested positive for COVID while at the hospital last week receiving treatment for another health issue. At that time, he said he was feeling OK and had not been experiencing symptoms.

